Section of rice exporters to get a 6-month breather on pesticide inspection

The government has given a fresh six-month breather to pandemic-hit exporters by allowing them exemption from mandatory inspection of pesticide residue before exporting both basmati and non-basmati rice to European destinations, barring the European Union (EU) and four other countries in the region.

While the government’s certificate of inspection is already compulsory for exporting rice from India to 27 EU countries and Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland; its mandatory requirement for the remaining 23 European countries have been extended from July 1, 2021, to January 1, 2022, an official said requesting anonymity.

Thus, exporters get a six-month breather to export rice without the certificate of inspection by Export Inspection Council (EIC) or Export Inspections Agency (EIA) for European countries, such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Monaco, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom (UK) and Vatican City, he said.

EIC is India’s official export certification body that ensures the quality and safety of products before export.

It also provides mandatory certification for various food items such as fishery products, dairy products, honey, egg products, meat and meat products. It also certifies other food and non-food products voluntarily. EIC has global acceptance and it is assisted by EIAs.

“To ensure adherence to EU norms on pesticide residues, EIC/ EIA certification has been made mandatory for Basmati/ non-Basmati rice export to EU countries and 4 other European countries – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland,” a commerce ministry spokesperson said.

The need for inspection was felt after some consignments of rice to the EU were rejected because of pesticide residue mainly because the EU in January 2018 imposed stringent norms for chemicals such as tricyclazole and buprofezin.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had made EIC testing mandatory for rice exports to the EU in November 2019, which led to a decrease in the number of alerts.

The inspection was to be made mandatory for other European countries, but it was deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.