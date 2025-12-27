Ranchi/Jamshedpur , Security has been beefed up and traffic curbs have been imposed in Jharkhand for the upcoming visit of President Droupadi Murmu, officials said on Saturday. Security beefed up in Jharkhand for President Murmu's visit

Murmu will land in Ranchi's Birsa Munda International Airport on Monday before leaving for Jamshedpur on a helicopter, they said.

In the industrial city in East Singhbhum district, she will attend the centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script of the Santali language. She will also address the 15th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur.

The President will return to Ranchi to retire for the night at Lok Bhavan on December 29.

On December 30, she will visit Gumla to address a programme, before leaving Jharkhand.

A 200-metre radius 'no-fly zone' for drones, paragliders and hot air balloons has been earmarked from Birsa Munda Airport to Lok Bhavan, covering Hinoo Chowk, Birsa Chowk and Argora Chowk, an official statement said.

This prohibitory order shall remain in force from 6 am on December 28 to 10 pm on December 30.

Speaking to PTI, Ranchi Superintendent of Police Paras Rana said security has been tightened in view of the President's visit.

"At least 2,000 security personnel will be deployed in the city. Routes are being secured and drones are being used for monitoring," the officer said.

Security personnel will be deployed on high-rise buildings, and an anti-sabotage checking drive is also being carried out, he said.

In Jamshedpur, the East Singhbhum district administration held a review meeting to take stock of the preparations for the President's visit.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi directed officials concerned to ensure fool-proof security and traffic arrangements, beautification of the programme venue and surrounding areas, repair of roads, painting and lighting arrangements.

Gumla Deputy Commissioner Prerna Dikshit and Superintendent of Police Harish Bin Zaman have reviewed the preparations for Murmu's visit on December 30.

They directed the officials concerned to complete all necessary preparations within the stipulated time-frame with mutual coordination.

Traffic curbs have also been imposed in Ranchi for the President's visit.

Ranchi Traffic Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said, "The entry of large and small goods vehicles into the city shall remain prohibited from 4 pm to 8.30 pm on Sunday, 7 am to 11 am, and 4 pm to 8.30 pm on Monday, and 8 am to 4 pm on Tuesday."

He said around 1,500 traffic personnel will be deployed in the city.

Singh said heavy goods vehicles will be diverted through the Ring Road.

Also, the entry of all types of vehicles will remain prohibited between 2 pm and 8.30 pm on Monday on the routes from Hinu Chowk, Birsa Chowk, HEC Gate, Argora Chowk, Shahjanand Chowk, Kishoreganj Chowk, New Market Chowk, Hotlips Chowk, Ram Mandir Chowk, ATI More, Randhir Verma Chowk, and SSP Residence to Lok Bhawan.

Vehicles coming from Jamshedpur and Bundu will enter Ranchi via Tatisilwai, while Jamshedpur-bound vehicles coming from Ranchi will proceed through Durga Soren Chowk to Tatisilwai and then via Ring Road.

On Tuesday, all major routes from Hinoo Chowk to Lok Bhavan will be completely closed to traffic from 2 pm to 8.30 pm.

