Security forces gun down terrorist in J&K's Rajouri

Security forces gun down terrorist in J&K’s Rajouri

A local said that the security forces exchanged fire with terrorists in Dharmsal village around 8.15 pm. The security forces had launched a massive cordon and search operation in Mendhar area of adjoining Poonch district on Thursday morning.

Jun 05, 2020 02:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Security personnel cordon off the area after militants fired on a police team in Kulgam on Thursday.
Security personnel cordon off the area after militants fired on a police team in Kulgam on Thursday.
         

Security forces killed a terrorist late Thursday in an encounter in Kalakote area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. “Acting upon hard intelligence, security forces eliminated one terrorist in Dharmsal village in Kalakote area of Rajouri district. We suspect that two to three more are hiding there,” an official said.

A local said that the security forces exchanged fire with terrorists in Dharmsal village around 8.15 pm. The security forces had launched a massive cordon and search operation in Mendhar area of adjoining Poonch district on Thursday morning.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, there has been a sudden spurt in terror attacks and infiltration bids in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, Pakistani rangers opened heavy fire in Kathua district’s Hiranagar sector.

Many villagers had a narrow escape as they ran helter-skelter to protect themselves from the unprovoked Pakistani firing.

Pakistani rangers targeted the civilian areas with small arms and medium weapons in the Hiranagar sector. Around a dozen houses were damaged, PTI quoted official

