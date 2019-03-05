Security forces kill two militants in encounter in Kashmir’s Tral

Security forces killed two militants in an encounter in Tral in Kashmir’s Pulwama district Tuesday morning, an army spokesperson said. The operation is still in on.

The encounter had begun Monday evening when security forces launched a search operation in the area in the evening following a tip off about the militants. Tral is 46 km southeast of Srinagar.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in the town.

Pulwama district has been on high alert since a suicide bomber of the Jaish-e-Mohammad killed 40 CRPF troopers on February 14 when he rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus in a troop convoy.

Last week, security forces fought a three-day gun battle with two terrorists in Handwara in north Kashmir before eliminating them Sunday noon. Three CRPF men, two Jammu and Kashmir policemen and a civilian were also killed in the gun battles.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 09:38 IST