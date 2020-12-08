Security forces seize narcotics and contrabands worth Rs 165 crore in Manipur’s Moreh

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 23:08 IST

The Assam Rifles, the Manipur police and the Narcotics Control Bureau in a joint operation raided two locations in the border town of Moreh and seized drugs and contraband worth Rs 165 crores on Monday.

“The raid unearthed a large haul of narcotics and contraband estimated to be worth over Rs 165 crores. One foreign made pistol and a gun along with ammunition were also seized,” PRO Assam Rifles (South) said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Two Myanmarese and four Indian traffickers were apprehended by the team, the statement added.

Troops of the Assam Rifles also intercepted a large narcotics consignment worth Rs 2.92 crores on Larong-Khongjol route in Chandel being smuggled from Myanmar on Tuesday, the statement said.

Based on a specific intelligence regarding the movement of narcotics consignment from Myanmar to Chandel, a swift operation was launched in which troopers intercepted two individuals moving on a motorcycle carrying brown sugar worth Rs 2.92 crore, it said. The seized narcotics were handed over to Chandel police for disposal and investigation.

There is a major concern due to the rise in drug addiction among youth of the region for which

The Assam Rifles said it is carrying out extensive operations in close coordination with civil administration and police for controlling the drug trade in the region to stop addiction among the youth, the statement said.