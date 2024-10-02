Security forces take on Maoists in terrain uncharted since British era

On September 22, security forces were tipped off about the presence of three top Maoist commanders, who carried bounties of ₹25 lakh, ₹16 lakh, and ₹8 lakh on their heads, in Left-wing insurgency-hit Chhattisgarh’s Abhujmad. It, however, was not until the night of September 23 that they reached the spot, negotiating the inhospitable terrain and dense forests uncharted since the British era. Security forces intensified anti-Maoist operations in December 2023. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

The security forces trekked for almost 16 hours before killing the top Maoists holed up in the region bordering Maharashtra as part of the Maad Bachao (Save Abhujmad) operation. Officials said the operation has been named Maad Bachao to also counter the “fake narrative” of the Maoist group Maad Bachao Manch (Save Abhujmad Platform). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has accused the manch of organising protests against anti-Maoist operations, helping set up new Maoist camps, and providing Left-wing insurgents logistical support

A paramilitary Border Security Force (BSF) officer said that the most recent action under the operation in Abhujmad lasted between September 22 and 26, and led to the death of the three Maoist commanders. “The input [about the presence of the three] was received on September 22 but it was not until the night of September 23 that our forces reached the spot. The place where the gunfight happened was almost a 16-hour walk from the launch point in the Narayanpur district,” said the officer. He added this is how deep the security forces were going as part of efforts to dominate Abhujmad, which is part of the Narayanpur district.

Security forces have said they have killed at least 37 Maoists this year alone in Narayanpur compared to 22 Left-wing insurgents gunned down across Chhattisgarh in 2023. Overall, 157 Maoists have been killed this year in Chhattisgarh. Security forces intensified anti-Maoist operations in December 2023 as part of the Union government’s plan to end Left-wing insurgency by March 2026.

Abhujmad is critical to the goal as top Maoist leaders including those from other states hide there. The three Maoists leaders killed there between September 22-26 were from Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli.

Chhattisgarh Police inspector-general P Sundarraj said senior Maoists taking advantage of the forest cover and terrain should not feel that the Abhujmad is a safe hideout for them anymore. “....forces today are going deep inside and conducting operations that go on for five to six days. To reach some Maoist hideouts, it takes almost a day, two days or even three in some cases. For the duration of the operation, the forces stay in the jungle,” he said.

The forces use drones for surveillance before moving ahead to avoid being ambushed in the jungles while trekking to suspected Maoist hideouts. “Depending on the scale of the operation, 100-600 security personnel are deployed. They are trained not only in gunfights but also in surviving in the jungles,” a second BSF officer said.

In June, 10 Maoists were killed in another protracted operation in Abhujmad. “For that operation the teams left for the spot on the intervening night of June 12 and 13...they were able to reach the place only on the afternoon of July 15,” the second officer said.

A joint Chhattisgarh Police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and BSF team trekked in the jungle for almost 50 km over two days before a gunfight started on July 15. “Though there is a lot of ground to cover in Abhujmad, we are getting top Maoists commanders who are the actual strength of the LWE [Left-wing extremist] groups. Even in last week’s operation, in which three people died, the place we hit was a small weapons factory,” the second BSF officer said.

Sundarraj said Operation Maad Bacho is also a response to the Maoists, who influenced villagers in the region by claiming to protecting them. “The villagers have been brainwashed by Maoists into saving Abhujmad region from the government. The poor villagers are being exploited in the name of saving their land and natural resources. But through our operation, it is our endeavour to actually save Maad [Abhujmad] and the villagers from the Naxals.”