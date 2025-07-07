Security heightened after ‘suspicious’ boat spotted off Maharashtra coast, search ops for vessel underway

Security was increased along the Raigad coast in Maharashtra on Monday after a “suspicious” boat was spotted near the Revdanda coast. The boat was spotted near the Revdanda coast. (PTI/ Representational)

A large contingent from the police force has been deployed in the area, with security in the district heightened as a precaution, an official said, as per PTI.

Officials said the boat, spotted by the Indian Navy's radar on Sunday night, was "possibly a Pakistani fishing vessel". It was located around two nautical miles off Revdanda's Korlai coast.

Details on the identity of the vessel will be determined after it is intercepted, an official told PTI.

The police and maritime security officials launched a search for the boat, stepping up security. Personnel from the Raigad Police, Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Navy and Coast Guard reached the spot at night.

However, Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Anchal Dalal, and other senior police officials reached the coast to assess the situation. The SP tried to reach the boat using a barge, but was forced to return given the weather, according to an official.

Efforts to locate and reach the boat were affected due to heavy rains and strong winds.