Security meeting headed by Amit Shah begins in Srinagar

A Security review meeting, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah began in Srinagar at Raj Bhawan on Friday.

The meeting is held in the backdrop of a spate of killings in the Valley in the month of October. Eleven civilians, including five non-locals, were killed in the attacks.

The meeting is attended by senior army, police, BSF and intelligence officers. The senior officers will brief Shah about the latest situation in Jammu and Kashmir, especially on the LoC and steps being taken to prevent the killings of civilians by militants.

Police have already killed 17 terrorists in different operations in Kashmir in the first three weeks of October.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Amit Shah visited the house of Inspector Pervaz who was killed by terrorists in June.

Home minister Amit Shah was accompanied by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, MoS in PMO Jitendra Singh, DGP Dilbag Singh and J&K chief secretary, Arun Mehta.

Amit Shah was earlier received by Lt Governor Sinha and senior officers at the airport. He visited the house of inspector Pervaz at Nowgam and interacted with the wife and children of the police officer. He also handed over a job letter to the wife of the officer.

Inspector Parvez Ahmad was shot dead by terrorists when he was on his way to the mosque to offer prayers in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city on June 22 this year. Police have already claimed to have arrested a person who was involved in the killing of the police officer.

...