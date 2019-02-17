Security of 5 separatist leaders withdrawn as tension mounts in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday withdrew the security cover of four Kashmiri separatists, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, amid street protests and growing calls for a strong action following a suicide bombing in Pulwama that killed 40 troopers in a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy.

Besides the Hurriyat chairman, the security details of Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone and Shabir Shah were also withdrawn, according to an official order issued in Srinagar.

A government statement said that the security arrangements and other facilities including vehicles provided to the separatist leaders were withdrawn. “No security forces or cover should be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists. If they have any other facilities provided by government, they are to be withdrawn forthwith.”

Home minister Rajnath Singh on Friday issued a veiled warning to separatist leaders after he reviewed the security situation following the attack, saying officials were asked to review the security provided to those “who take money from Pakistan and ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence]”.

On Sunday, he said that “the sacrifice made by 40 CRPF men in recent Pulwama attack will not go in vain”, and reiterated the government’s position that the Indian Army was given a free hand to punish the perpetrators. The police will review if there are any other separatists who have security or facilities, and they will be withdrawn immediately.

Also read | ‘Fire raging in you is within me too’: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack

A Hurriyat statement dismissed the significance of the government’s decision. “With or without these police personnel at Hurriyat residence, all remains the same. Whenever the issue has been made centre stage, Mirwaiz has repeatedly said from the pulpit of Jamia Masjid that the government can withdraw it.”

The Mirwaiz was provided protection after his father was assassinated in 1990.

Forty CRPF jawans were killed on Thursday when a convoy of 78 vehicles was targeted on the highway between Jammu and Srinagar. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack and released a video of the suspected attacker, which it identified as a 22-year-old local, Adil Ahmad Dar.

Speaking at an event in Bihar’s Begusarai on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “To the people who have gathered here, I would like to say the fire that is raging in your hearts [over the attack], is in my heart too.” At a separate event, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah said the sacrifices of the jawans will not go in vain as “there is no Congress government at the Centre”. “It is the BJP government and the Narendra Modi government will not compromise on any security issue,” he added.

Thursday’s attack has triggered widespread anger across the country, with street protests demanding military action against Pakistan. Curfew in Jammu continued for the third day on Sunday as the area remained tense after demonstrations on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway on Friday.

In New Delhi, people burned effigies of Pakistani and JeM leaders while attacks on Kashmiris were reported in different states. The home ministry has ordered increased security measures for Kashmiris following reports of mob attacks.

The state government, in consultation with the Centre, provided the separatists ad hoc security, keeping in mind the threat to their lives from some militant groups.

Joint Resistance Leader Farooq, Bhat and Lone are part of the moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat Conference. In 2004, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government held talks with these leaders over the Kashmir issue.

Also read | Pulwama attack: Imran Khan’s portrait removed from Cricket Club of India

Shabir Shah, who is currently in Delhi’s Tihar Jail over allegations of financing terrorist activities, heads the Democratic Freedom Party and is part of the hardline Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Geelani.

Geelani does not have any security from the government and has been under house intermittently since 2010. Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik has also not been provided any security cover.

While a government spokesperson earlier said that the security cover of five separatists was being withdrawn, an order by the Jammu and Kashmir home department issued later mentioned only four names. Hashim Qureshi, whose name was left out in the order after the government statement, hijacked an Indian Airlines plane in 1971 and was jailed for it in Pakistan. He later sought asylum in the Netherlands and then returned to India in 2000.

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad welcomed the decision to withdraw the security of the separatist leaders. “These Hurriyat leaders talk to Pakistan and receive funding from various places. The most painful thing is that they get security from the central government and the Jammu and Kashmir government. India will not allow any step taken towards separating Kashmir from the country,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies in New Delhi)

Also read | Pulwama terror attack probe to focus on vehicle, terrorists

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 23:06 IST