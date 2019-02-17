Pulwama attack: Imran Khan’s portrait removed from Cricket Club of India

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan’s portrait has been removed from the Cricket Club of India in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. The current Pakistan Prime Minister’s portrait was placed in the All rounder restaurant in the club. A photograph of Imran Khan with his national teammates, which was on one of the walls of the club, has also been removed.

#Visuals: Cricket Club of India covers Imran Khan's photo at CCI Headquarters in Mumbai in wake of #PulwamaAttack. pic.twitter.com/H1Ymk71sfA — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019

On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed in a terror attack while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We know which country is behind the terror attack. It was decided that the sentiments of the people of the country were to be upheld and therefore the move to remove his portrait,” a senior committee member told India Today.

Earlier, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag offered to bear the educational expenses of children of all the CRPF personnel martyred in the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

“Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga,” Sehwag wrote on his twitter handle.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 12:02 IST