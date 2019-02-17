Big Bash League 2019 Final: Melbourne Renegades’ skipper Aaron Finch smashes chair after getting run-out – Watch

Melbourne Renegades’ skipper Aaron Finch let his feeling known to a chair after getting dismissed courtesy of a freak run-out during the Big Bash League final against Melbourne Stars at the Docklands Stadium on Sunday.

Finch had been out-of-form right through the course of the tournament and any hopes of redeeming himself in the final went up in smoke after the right-hander was dismissed for just 13 runs.

On the last ball of the sixth over, Cameron White hit the ball hard and it went straight towards bowler Jackson Bird. The ball ricochet off his boot and hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end. The third umpire was called in to check but Finch knew he was out of his crease when the ball crashed into the stumps and started to walk-off.

A Bucket Moment to end all Bucket Moments as Finch is run out off Bird's boot!

Replays showed that Finch was way out of his crease when the ball made a mess of the stumps and with that the skipper’s time in the middle came to an abrupt end.

As he was making his way back into the hut, Finch let his frustrations known on a chair which was lying around inside the tunnel. Finch hit the chair so hard that it went flying across the tunnel. But the Australian ODI skipper wasn’t done yet as he hit the chair again with all his might.

Best shot Finch has played all summer

Earlier, Melbourne Stars won the toss and opted to field first in the blockbuster final against derby rivals Melbourne Renegades. The stars made one change to their line-up from the semis as Jackson Bird came in for Evan Gulbis. As for the Renegades, they named an unchanged line-up for this titanic clash.

Melbourne Renegades: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch(c), Sam Harper(w), Cameron White, Mackenzie Harvey, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Chris Tremain, Harry Gurney

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb(w), Glenn Maxwell(c), Nic Maddinson, Dwayne Bravo, Seb Gotch, Jackson Bird, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 10:19 IST