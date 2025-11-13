Security tightened across Bihar ahead of vote counting

Patna: Security has been beefed up at more than a hundred vulnerable locations in Bihar ahead of the counting of votes for 243 Assembly seats, following reports of sporadic clashes and inflammatory statements on social media. Besides heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces at all counting centres, each centre will be monitored through CCTV cameras to detect and act upon any suspicious activity immediately (PTI)

Police have deployed paramilitary forces at all sensitive points in each assembly segment. “Intelligence officers have sounded an alert, particularly in constituencies where a keen contest is expected. The situation in those places has turned tense after the exit polls. The Superintendents of Police (SPs) and District Magistrates (DMs) have been cautioned in this regard,” a police officer familiar with the development said.

“We have reviewed all cases registered before, during, and after the elections in the state — including the persons involved, the nature of violence, and those with poll-related criminal backgrounds,” he added.

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar has issued instructions to maintain law and order on the day of counting. He said that anyone who tries to break the law during or after the counting process would be sent directly to jail, adding that any form of violence, vandalism, or provocation would not be tolerated.

DGP Kumar also said that action would be taken against unnecessary crowding around counting centres, and that FIRs would be registered against anyone trying to disturb the atmosphere through provocation or rumour, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He further clarified that victory processions would be banned after the results. Kumar appealed to political parties and candidates to respect law and order once the results are announced and to avoid crowding or unruly celebrations.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Singh warned of a “Nepal or Bangladesh-like situation” if there was any attempt to influence the counting process.

“In 2020, counting was stopped for two to four hours. If the same happens, people will take to the streets to create a Nepal-like situation,” he said, questioning the veracity of exit polls that gave the RJD fewer than 50 seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Jaiswal said, “There is rule of law in Bihar and no ‘goonda raj’. RJD people are getting desperate due to the impending defeat and are trying to insult the people and voters.”

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the RJD was losing control after seeing the writing on the wall. “Bihar has good governance, and its people will not tolerate lawlessness at any cost,” he added.

With the war of words intensifying ahead of counting, intelligence officials have asked the police to remain on high alert.