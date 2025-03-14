Aizawl, Security has been beefed up across Mizoram ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to the northeastern state, Director General of Police Anil Shukla said on Friday. Security tightened in Mizoram ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Shah will pay a day-long visit to Mizoram on Saturday to attend a function for the shifting of Assam Rifles establishments from the heart of Aizawl to a designated complex at Zokhawsang, 15 km from the state capital.

Shukla said all security arrangements have been made and security forces have been asked to maintain strict vigil during the home minister's visit.

Apart from the state police, additional forces have also been called from the Border Security Force and the Central Reserve Police Force to maintain strict vigil on key routes and places, he said.

"All arrangements have been made and all things are in order," Shukla told PTI.

Shah is expected to arrive at Lengpui airport around 1.45 pm on Saturday.

He will attend the function for relocating Assam Rifles establishments from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, at the paramilitary force's 23 Sector Headquarters, Mizoram Range in Khatla area at 3 pm.

He will fly back to Guwahati in Assam later in the day.

This will be Shah's fourth visit to Mizoram after becoming the Union home minister, officials said.

The Mizoram government and Assam Rifles had signed a formal agreement on October 23 last year in New Delhi for relocating the paramilitary force's establishments from the heart of Aizawl to the designated battalion complex at Zokhawsang.

The agreement will come into effect in April this year and the country's oldest paramilitary force will vacate its main barrack complex, AR Ground or Lammual, unit hospital, Loch House, quarters guard and other establishments and lands in different parts of the state capital and shift those to Zokhawsang, officials said.

As per the agreement, Assam Rifles will retain its 23 Sector Headquarters, Mizoram Range in Khatla and DIG residence near Raj Bhavan at Tuikhuahtlang area, they said.

The lands and buildings vacated by the AR will be reserved for public use as per the Restriction of Use of Transferred Land Act, 2022, they said.

The demand for relocation of AR bases from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang was first raised by the previous Mizo National Front government headed by former chief minister Laldenga in 1988 after the paramilitary force allegedly killed 11 civilians in a violent clash.

In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry had directed the paramilitary force to shift its bases to Zokhawsang by May 31 of that year.

However, the relocation was delayed after Assam Rifles alleged that certain infrastructure issues were yet to be resolved.

The Zokhawsang complex was inaugurated by Shah in April, 2023.

