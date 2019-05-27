Security tightened in Pathankot after IS threat to blow up rail stations

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has tightened security of both Pathankot City and Pathankot Cantonment railway stations in Punjab after the Islamic State reportedly threatened to blow up the stations.

Kuldip Singh, a GRP officer told reporters that the force was taking extra precautions following the threat on Saturday.

He said that passengers entering and exiting the stations were under surveillance and vehicles parked outside the railway stations were being scanned as a precautionary measure.

Pathankot’s Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni that Punjab

Police are already on high alert.

Last week, India tightened security along the Kerala coast following intelligence reports that boast reportedly carrying 15 Islamic State terrorists trying to cross to Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands in a white boat.

Pathankot was the target of a terror attack in 2016 when the Indian Air Force base was attacked by terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad who had infiltrated from Pakistan. They killed six soldiers and an officer before they were neutralized after a four-day operation by the army.

The airbase which is located near the Cantonment railway is a frontline fighter base of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

First Published: May 27, 2019 16:51 IST