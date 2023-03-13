Watch| 'Sedition case...': BJP's Giriraj Singh attacks Rahul Gandhi for Cambridge University comments

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday demanded a sedition case be filed against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting the Parliament and India's democracy during his visit to the United Kingdom earlier this month. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader's demand echoed those by his colleagues today as the second half of the Budget session kickstarted with ruling BJP upping pressure on the Congress MP over comments at the University of Cambridge and at events in London.

Giriraj Singh speaking to the media about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK on Monday.(ANI)

Singh's comment came after union defence minister Rajnath Singh called on Gandhi to offer a public apology to the House. "Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand his statements be condemned by all members… he should be asked to apologise."

Ruckus and chaos (predictably) followed the BJP's counterattack on the Congress and both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm. Shortly after, Giriraj Singh spoke to reporters outside the Parliament building and slammed Gandhi for his remarks.

"Rahul Gandhi in London said MPs were not allowed to speak in Parliament. This is an insult to Lok Sabha. The House speaker should take action against him on this statement. A sedition case should be registered against him for insulting our democracy," he is seen as saying in a video, uploaded by by news agency ANI.

In the UK, Gandhi spoke at the prestigious Cambridge University and delivered a number of speeches at events in London, in which he criticised prime minister Narendra Modi and took on the BJP-led central government on various issues, including the border stand-off with China and the Pegasus spyware row. Gandhi also said other opposition leaders were not allowed to speak in Parliament.

The Congress leader delivered similarly scathing remarks during an exclusive interview with Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera last month.

