Seers plan to move HC seeking probe into Ram temple construction cost

A section of seers, led by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, plans to approach the Allahabad high court seeking a probe into the overall costs incurred during the construction of the Ram temple and the protection of historic temples and idols, which they allege are being removed from the Ram Janmabhoomi campus.

“Historic temples inside the Ram Janmabhoomi campus are being demolished. They should have been restored and renovated. Historical idols of these temples are missing,” said Avimukteshwaranand, who is also a disciple of Ramalaya Trust head Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

The development comes as the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, is facing widespread allegations of corruption in connection with the Ayodhya land deal and claims that the Trust general secretary, Champat Rai, bought the piece of land at an inflated price. The Trust has denied all allegations of irregularities.

The Ramalaya trust has also sought appointment of a custodian of the temple, till the Trust is absolved of all charges.

Rubbishing the allegations, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, spokesperson for president of the Trust, said: “Those who are threatening us have never contributed to the Ram temple movement. We have fought the legal battle for decades. We are not afraid of court cases...”