‘Seized 2.2 crore’: ED searches 15 locations in probe against Goa-based casino

PANAJI: The Enforcement Directorate has seized Indian currency to the tune of ₹2.25 crore in cash apart from foreign currency during searches carried out on Sunday and Monday at 15 premises in Goa, Mumbai, Rajkot and the National Capital Region, including Delhi, the agency said in a statement. The Enforcement Directorate has carried out searches at 15 premises in Goa, Rajkot, Mumbai and the National Capital Region including Delhi (X/dir_ed)

The searches were carried out at premises related to Big Daddy Casino, M/s. Golden Globe Hotels Pvt. Ltd., and M/s. Worldwide Resorts and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Golden Globe Hotels Pvt. Ltd. run two casinos in Goa: an offshore casino styled under the name Big Daddy and Casino Strike, located within a starred hotel at Bambolim.

The companies have not made a statement on the ED action.

In a statement issued at the end of the two-day exercise, ED said that apart from Indian currency, officials also seized $14,000 and various foreign currencies equivalent to Rs. 8.5 lakh.

“ED investigation revealed that poker chips were being provided to customers in lieu of foreign currency, and winnings were disbursed in foreign currency based on customer requirements,” the agency statement said.

The searches also revealed that “cryptocurrency wallets belonging to poker players were being used for carrying out financial transactions.”

Further, it was found that multiple online casino platforms, namely, rolex777.co, iCasino247.com, play247s.com, Win Daddy, Poker Daddy, among others, were actively promoted by staff members of the casino under M/s. Golden Globe Hotels Pvt. Ltd,” the statement said.

“The use of angadia services through crypto wallets to facilitate USDT transfers both to Dubai and various locations across the world have been unearthed. Moreover, several mule accounts were identified as being used for the deposit and withdrawal of gambling winnings which were subsequently transferred to different individuals abroad,” it said.

“Different cryptocurrencies including USDT of more than Rs. 90 lakh were found and freezed during the action. Incriminating documents and digital evidence have been seized, which establish violations of FEMA provisions as well as linkages with cross-border hawala/crypto transactions,” ED also said.