Self-styled Godman Rampal gets life term in 2014 murder case, sentencing in second case tomorrow

A local court in Haryana’s Hisar on Tuesday sentenced self-styled godman Rampal to life imrisonment in connection with a murder case against him.

The court of additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) DR Chalia pronounced the verdict in the 2014 case. The court had found Rampal, head of Satlok Ashram, guilty in the two cases of murder on October 12. The sentence in the second case will be pronounced tomorrow

The first case involves the death of a woman in the Satlok Ashram in Barwala town of Hisar on November 18, 2014. In the second case, Rampal and 27 of his followers were booked on charges of murder and wrongful confinement after four women and a child were found dead in the ashram on November 19, 2014.

Rampal was arrested the same day on charges of murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy, holding illegal weapons and abetting suicide. Thousands of his followers clashed with police when they came to arrest him following directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court over contempt of court.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 12:46 IST