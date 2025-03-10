‘Semi-nude men, women…’: J&K grand mufti reacts sharply to Gulmarg fashion show amid Ramzan

Gulmarg fashion show row: Jammu and Kashmir’s grand mufti Nasir-ur-Islam on Monday strongly condemned the fashion show held in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramzan, calling it a “cultural invasion”. The Delhi-based designers, whose full names are Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja, showcased their skiwear collection on March 7 in Kashmir's Gulmarg to mark the 15th anniversary of their label.

"Semi-nude men and women were walking on the ramp, which is completely unacceptable. It is against our traditions and religious values. Legal action must be taken against those responsible," the grand mufti said, urging the central government to intervene.

“...Such heinous acts are not acceptable in Islam...We are badly hurt and the central government should take action in this matter and stop such things to happen in the soil of J&K,” he said.

The fashion show, featuring models in skiwear, has triggered widespread outrage, drawing strong reactions from religious leaders, political figures, and civil society. The controversy has prompted Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah to order an inquiry into the matter.

As the row snowballed into a massive political outrage in Jammu and Kashmir, designer duo Shivan & Narresh have issued an apology saying they deeply regret any hurt caused their presentation during the holy month of Ramzan.

In an X post on Sunday, Kashmir's chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called the fashion show "outrageous". Omar Abdullah also took congnisance of Farooq's post, saying he has ordered an inquiry into the matter, which also triggered protests in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday.

Following criticism, Shivan & Narresh posted a statement of apology on their official X page.

"We deeply regret any hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan. Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski & apres-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments.

"Respect for all cultures and traditions is at our heart, and we acknowledge the concerns raised. We sincerely apologise for any unintended discomfort and appreciate the feedback from our community. We remain committed to being more mindful and respectful," they said in the statement.

Kashmir's chief priest Farooq on Sunday posted: "Outrageous! That In the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people.

"How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in #Kashmir!" he added.

Abdullah responded to Farooq's post, saying the shock and anger are totally understandable.

"The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month. My office has been in touch with the local authorities and I've asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report," the chief minister wrote on X.

Social activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat described the event as an attempt to demolish the moral, religious and ethical values of Kashmir.

In the assembly, Omar Abdullah on Monday condemned the Gulmarg fashion show, emphasising that it should not have been conducted, particularly during the month of Ramzan.

Speaking in Jammu and Kashmir assembly, the chief minister said, “A private party was organised, a fashion show was organised there. from what I saw, it should not have been organised at any time of the year, let alone the month of Ramzan.”

Omar Abdullah also clarified that the event was a private party and was organised without government permission.

"It was a private party and there was no government involvement, no permission was taken from us. Instructions have been given that if anything against the law has happened then action should be taken. If necessary, it should be handed over to the police, the police will investigate it," he said.

Abdullah said those who organised the fashion show have not applied their mind, showed disregard to the public sentiment and paid no attention to where they are organising it and its timing.