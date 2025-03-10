‘Vulgarity’: Gulmarg fashion show during Ramzan sparks huge political row; ruckus in J&K assembly

A fashion show held in Gulmarg, a popular winter tourist destination, during the holy month of Ramzan has sparked a major political controversy. The backlash prompted Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah to seek a report on Sunday, while the state assembly saw intense exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches over the event on Monday. People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference in Srinagar. (ANI file)

The fashion show, reportedly showing ski wear collection, was organised in Gulmarg on March 7, was part of a prominent ski festival. Some of its pictures have gone viral on social media triggering backlash particularly in the backdrop of the Muslim fasting month.

Taking to social media platform X, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti said it was “deeply troubling” to see “vulgar images from the recent fashion show in Gulmarg”.

“The fact that such an event which descended into an indecent spectacle took place during the sacred month of Ramadan is nothing short of shocking. It is deplorable that private hoteliers are allowed to promote such vulgarity through these events, which blatantly contradict our cultural values,” Mehbooba Mufti posted on Monday.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the government could not absolve itself of responsibility by labelling this a private affair.

“Shrugging off accountability could pave the way for more such events, ultimately inflicting severe damage on our culture and society,” she added.

Earlier, Omar Abdullah said appropriate action would follow once the report is submitted to him within 24 hours.

Kashmir's chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated.

In a post from his X handle, Umar Farooq said, "Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people.

"How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people?"

He said those involved in organising the event should be held accountable.

"Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in #Kashmir!" the mirwaiz added.

Reacting to his post, Omar Abdullah said, "The shock and anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month.

"My office has been in touch with the local authorities and I've asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report."

Omar Abdullah's post was shared by the chief minister's office.

Addressing the media, J&K deputy CM Surinder Choudhary said, “Omar Abdullah has already given his statement on this issue and he has initiated an inquiry into it. I don't think I need to say anything further.”

Ruckus in J&K assembly

As the House assembled for the day, members of the National Conference, People's Democratic Party, and two Independents stood up and raised the issue of the fashion show, terming it "obscene" and alleging that it hurt sentiments.

The MLAs demanded a probe into the facilitation of such a show during Ramzan.

PDP MLA Mir Mohmmad Fayaz raised the demand, and NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq also raised the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)