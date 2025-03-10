Shivan and Narresh's Gulmarg show sparks outrage

Fashion designer duo Shivan and Narresh have been called out by religious leaders and the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir for doing a fashion show during the holy month of Ramadan and showcasing 'obscene' outfits. Shivan and Narresh's 15th year anniversary show in Gulmarg, Kashmir has irked religious sentiments with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah seeking a report.

The show was organized on March 7 with the snow-clad slopes of Gulmarg on the backdrop and models sauntering in outfits designed by the duo.

Hurriyat Conference chief and Kashmir’s head priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote on X , "Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people. How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in Kashmir!”

In response to the backlash, the Chief Minister’s office replied to Mirwaiz’s post and wrote, “The shock and anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month. My office has been in touch with the local authorities & I’ve asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report.”

The publication houses who covered the event including Vogue India, Grazia and Elle removed the show videos from their Instagram page after the outrage.