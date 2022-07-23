'Send Rahul Gandhi back to fight from Amethi in 2024': Smriti Irani dares Congress

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday came out all guns blazing against the Congress, after it alleged that her daughter ran an illegal bar in Goa, challenging Rahul Gandhi to fight from Amethi Lok Sabha seat again in 2024.

“To the Gandhi family, which directed that this press conference be held against my child, I tell you to send Rahul Gandhi back to fight the Lok Sabha election in 2024 from Amethi and he'll lose again. That is my promise as a BJP worker and as a mother,” Irani at a hard-hitting press conference.

Irani said her daughter, a college student, was targeted because of her mother's vocal stand on Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's " ₹5,000-crore loot" in the alleged National Herald money-laundering case.

She asserted her 18-year-old daughter is a first-year college student and does not run any bar.

"I will seek answers in the court of law and the court of people," she said in reaction to the allegation.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters that there are serious charges of corruption against Irani's family and her daughter is allegedly running a restaurant in Goa, in which a bar is functioning on a "fake licence".

"The licence by Smriti Irani's daughter is in the name of a person who died in May 2021, and the licence was taken in June 2022 in Goa. But the person in whose name the licence is, had died 13 months ago. This is illegal," he told reporters.

Hitting back, Irani said, “To the gentleman who sat there and giggled as they assassinated my daughter's character, I'll see you in the court of law, and in the court of people.”

