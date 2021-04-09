Home / India News / Senior health officer assesses Covid-19 preparations in J&K, calls for more RT-PCR tests
Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting to discuss issues like availability of general and oxygen-supported beds in hospitals across the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 07:03 PM IST
A Kashmiri health worker tests nasal swab samples for COVID-19 in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Monday, April 5, 2021. India’s daily confirmed coronavirus cases have recorded the biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began, indicating a renewed crush of infections. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)(AP)

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday assessed the preparations and called for increasing the rate of RT-PCR tests.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting with senior officers of the department here to discuss issues like availability of general and oxygen-supported beds in hospitals across the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

Speaking to the officers, the Financial Commissioner said the capacity to conduct RT-PCR tests will be increased in excess of 10,000 tests per day.

He also set a target of immediate functioning of a minimum of 18 oxygen generation plants in Kashmir and five such plants in Jammu division, the spokesman said.

He also directed for an officer to be deputed to look after availability of these facilities in government hospitals in both the divisions.

The Financial Commissioner assured availability of additional medical staff whenever and wherever required.

He ordered the health directors from both the divisions to visit designated Covid hospitals and ensure availability of all facilities round the clock, the spokesman said, adding that the Chief Medical Officers were directed to complete forthwith the pending works pertaining to Covid mitigation.

He said Dulloo directed for deputing intensive care teams at Category-1 dedicated Covid hospitals. In addition to these teams, the health department was asked to ensure availability of ICU beds, ventilators and portable ventilators in the next couple of days.

Similarly, for Category-2 Covid health centres, round the clock presence of a physician, ECG machine, oxygen cylinders, oxygen manifold and bedside monitors was also mandated, the spokesman said.

Regarding Covid Care Centres, the spokesman said the availability of isolation beds, bedding, oxygen concentrator, BP apparatus, pulse oximeters, nebulisers, non-contact thermometers, PPE kits and hypochlorite solution is to be ensured by the health department.

These facilities are to be given to patients who lack space for home quarantine, he said.

