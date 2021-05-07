Senior journalist Shesh Narain Singh passes away due to coronavirus

Senior journalist Shesh Narain Singh passed away due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday. He was undergoing treatment for the disease at a hospital in Noida.

A columnist, political commentator and an expert on foreign policy, Shesh Narain Singh had a career spanning over two decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the members of Shesh Narain Singh's family and said that he would be remembered for his significant contribution to the journalism world.

"The demise of senior journalist Sesha Narayan Singh ji is very sad. He will always be known for his significant contribution to the journalism world. My condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" PM Modi tweeted.

The Press Club of India, too, condoled the senior journalist's death.

"The Press Club of India deeply mourns the passing of Shesh Narayan Singh, senior journalist, columnist, and political commentator. His death has left a vacuum in the media world that will not be filled. PCI mourns his untimely demise. Our heartfelt condolences to the family," it tweeted.











