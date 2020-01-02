e-paper
Senior NCP leader DP Tripathi dies after prolonged illness

Senior NCP leader DP Tripathi dies after prolonged illness

DP Tripathi was the General Secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party and a former member of Parliament.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2020 11:50 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Delhi
NCP leader DP Tripathi passes away.
NCP leader DP Tripathi passes away. (Twitter)
         

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former MP, DP Tripathi passed away in Delhi on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

Party leader Supriya Sule expressed her condolence over the demise of the party veteran and said, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of DP Tripathi. He was the General Secretary of NCP, and a guide and mentor to all of us. We will miss his wise counsel and guidance which he had given us from the day NCP was established”.

“May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers with his family members. Heartfelt condolences,” she added.

