Senior police officer arrested over suicide of 33-year-old lawyer

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested deputy superintendent of police Kanakalakshmi in connection with the alleged suicide of a 33-year-old advocate. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took her into custody on Tuesday following allegations of harassment and misconduct during an investigation led by her, officers aware of the matter said. The advocate died by suicide on November 22 last year, leaving behind a 13-page note in which she accused Kanakalakshmi — the then investigating officer in the Karnataka Bhovi Corporation case — of forcing her to strip during an interrogation, mentally harassing her, and demanding a ₹ 25 lakh bribe, police said. (Representational image)

“On Tuesday, the SIT arrested CID deputy SP Kanakalakshmi based on the findings of the probe,” CID DGP MA Saleem said. “We have received information about this, and the SIT investigation is ongoing,” he added.

A senior SIT official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Based on the investigation, the allegations and incidents captured on video were found to be matching, which led to her arrest. She also conducted the spot inspection improperly and prepared a faulty report. She will be taken into SIT custody after being presented before the court.”

The case is linked to an inquiry into irregularities at the Karnataka Bhovi Corporation. The Congress government had transferred the probe to the CID during the BJP’s tenure, with Kanakalakshmi leading the investigation. The advocate, who was reportedly questioned over the alleged supply of materials to beneficiaries, later claimed in her death note that she was subjected to humiliation and distress during the process.

Following her death, the advocate’s sister, S Sangeetha, lodged a complaint against Kanakalakshmi, leading to a case being registered at Banashankari police station. The officer was booked under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint alleged that last year between November 14 and 21, Kanakalakshmi coerced the advocate to pay ₹25 lakh and subjected her to extreme mental distress, allegedly telling her to die.

The FIR detailed the advocate’s allegations, stating that Kanakalakshmi made her remove her clothes and undergarments under the pretext of checking for cyanide. “She [DySP] mentally harassed the lawyer and asked her to die,” the complaint added.

In response to the allegations, the Karnataka high court ordered the formation of an SIT to investigate the case. The team includes IPS officers Akshay Hakay Machindra and Nisha James, along with CBI officer Vinayak Varma.