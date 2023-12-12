Senior YSRCP leader resigns as legislator

Senior YSR Congress Party leader and lawmaker from Andhra Pradesh’s Mangalagiri assembly constituency, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, on Monday resigned from his assembly membership and the party citing “personal reasons”. Alla Ramakrishna Reddy

In a one-sentence letter to Speaker Tammineni Seetharam, Reddy said he was resigning from his assembly membership with effect from Monday for personal reasons. He handed over the resignation letter in the Speaker’s office in the absence of Seetharam.

Speaking to reporters after submission of his resignation letter, the MLA said he has been in politics since 1995 and a close associate of former Congress chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

“I expected the Congress ticket in 2004 and 2009, but did not succeed. After the death of Rajasekhar Reddy, I joined the YSRCP in 2011 and had been associated with party founder-president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy since then,” he said.

While thanking Jagan for making him an MLA twice, Reddy said he resigned on personal grounds. “I think I am not fit for present-day politics. I shall disclose more details later,” he said.

Reddy has been representing Mangalagiri assembly constituency for the last two terms. In 2019 assembly elections, he defeated Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh, son of party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu with a margin of 5,337 votes.

He has been instrumental in filing cases against the TDP leaders including Naidu in various alleged scams, like insider trading of lands in Amaravati, inner ring road scam, assigned lands scam etc.

YSRC leader and former Mangalagiri MLA Kandru Kamala said the resignation of Reddy from his post and the party were purely his personal decisions and the party had nothing to do with it.

“He had been a trusted loyalist of the party. He should have spoken to the chief minister and explained his problems in the party, if he had any. But his abrupt resignation will definitely affect the party prospects in the constituency,” she said.