e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Domestic markets open lower; Sensex plunges 1400 points, Nifty below 9500

Domestic markets open lower; Sensex plunges 1400 points, Nifty below 9500

US president Donald Trump revived a threat of new tariffs against China in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought global economies to a grinding halt.

business Updated: May 04, 2020 09:37 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sensex opened 969 points lower at 32,768 and NSE Nifty fell 326 points lower to 9,553.
Sensex opened 969 points lower at 32,768 and NSE Nifty fell 326 points lower to 9,553.(PTI)
         

The benchmark indices opened lower on Monday tracking weak cues from the global markets amid rising tensions between the US and China over the coronavirus pandemic.

US president Donald Trump revived a threat of new tariffs against China in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought global economies to a grinding halt.

Sensex opened 969 points lower at 32,768 and NSE Nifty fell 326 points lower to 9,553.

The BSE Sensex had risen rose 7.6% last week to end at 33,717, up 997 points and Nifty settled 306 points higher at 9,859, to mark the best in four weeks. The markets were shut on Friday for Maharashtra Day.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures at 8:16am traded 446.50 points, or 4.55%, lower at 9,368.50 and the Asian markets fell up to 3% in early trades.

Asian markets opened lower on Monday morning, with major markets regionally closed for holidays. Hang Seng index dropped 3.43% in early trade. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.87% and the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 2.2% down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.5%, the S&P 500 lost 2.8% and Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.2% on Friday as Trump upped the ante against China in continuing war of words.

The government had extended the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by two more weeks, dashing hopes of a resumption in economic and business activities.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373
Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19
Lockdown 3.0 begins from today with more relaxations, some curbs: All you need to know
Lockdown 3.0 begins from today with more relaxations, some curbs: All you need to know
Restaurants stare at uncertain future as customers may not have the stomach to dine out
Restaurants stare at uncertain future as customers may not have the stomach to dine out
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Crossover version of Toyota Yaris revealed
Crossover version of Toyota Yaris revealed
Uber to start operating from today in these cities
Uber to start operating from today in these cities
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news