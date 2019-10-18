Sensex rises over 100 pts; HDFC Bank, RIL lead gains

business

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:28 IST

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Friday led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank and RIL amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share index was trading 122.21 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 39,174.27 in morning trade. The broader NSE Nifty advance 32.30 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 11,618.65.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid, L&T, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank, rising up to 3 per cent.

Share of Reliance Industries too advanced up to 1 per cent ahead of its quarterly earnings, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto fell up to 1 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged to end 453.07 points, or 1.17 per cent, higher at 39,052.06. The broader NSE Nifty too spiked 122.35 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 11,586.35.

According to experts, Indian markets also extended its gains partly owing to buoyant global markets, on the back of the Brexit news, and partly due to on ground earnings which are coming in better than anticipated.

Investor sentiment is also upbeat after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted at further stimulus in FY20, they said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net buyers in the capital market, infusing Rs 1,158.63 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 511.76 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul were trading in the red, while those in Tokyo were in the green.

The US markets finished higher on Thursday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.48 per cent to USD 59.62 per barrel.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated by 3 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.19 in early session.

