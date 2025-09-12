Sergio Gor hints at Trump's India visit: '...trip for next Quad meeting'

US President Donald Trump’s nominee for the next US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Friday said that the president is committed to continual engagement with the Quad. He further said that, “There have already been talks about a trip for the next Quad meeting.” While he confirmed that talks are ongoing for the Quad meeting, Sergio did not confirm a fixed date. While Sergio Gor confirmed that talks are ongoing for the Quad meeting, he did not confirm a fixed date.(Reuters)

When asked about the date of the Quad meeting later this year, Gor said that without committing to an exact date, President Trump is fully committed to continuing to meet Quad and to strengthen it.

Last year, it was reported that the members of Quad are exploring the possibility of holding the leaders' summit this year in India.

Sergio also said that Trump travelled to Japan earlier this year and had a meeting with the prime minister of Japan. “They are also part of the Quad, and they have also emphasised the important relationship that we must build on,” he said further.

This year’s Quad leaders meeting will be different from the one hosted by US President Joe Biden in September last year, as the United States and Japan will have new leaders. India was originally scheduled to host the Quad Summit in 2024, but the venue was switched to the United States due to President Biden’s inability to travel overseas as he focuses on the presidential election.

Sergio Gor also talked about the relationship between the US and India and the joint troop exercises of both countries in Alaska with 500 troops. He said, “Despite a little hiccup on tariffs, our relationship with India is much stronger; it's built on many more decades." He also signalled that the US was willing to strengthen ties with India in a way that it is pulled away from China, asserting that India's relationship with the US is much warmer than the relationship between New Delhi and Beijing.