Serious action will be taken against crimes on women, fake social media campaigns: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday warned of serious action against those who commit crimes on women and spread fake campaigns using social media platforms.

Addressing the Assembly on law and order, the chief minister alleged that the policing system had deteriorated during the previous YSRCP government's tenure and efforts are underway to reform all departments.

According to the CM, he was the first victim of the previous YSRCP government's alleged high-handedness, which led to his arrest, jailing and also surveillance with drones.

The TDP supremo clarified that he does not believe in "revenge politics" and emphasised that "no one can escape the law".

While acknowledging that the anger against the previous regime by some leaders may be "justifiable", he urged them not to act in the same manner, reiterating that "no one can escape justice".

Expressing concern over fake campaigns on social media, the CM warned of strict action against those posting objectionable content, particularly threatening women.

He accused certain paid groups of engaging in character assassination through misinformation.

"Serious action against those who commit crimes on women and those who spread fake campaigns using social media platforms," Naidu said.

Sharing statistics, the CM observed that crimes against women had decreased by five per cent in the past year, dowry deaths declined by 43 per cent, murders of women by 15 per cent and female suicides by 59 per cent.

Naidu also noted that cyber threats against women were down by 17 per cent and 343 individuals involved in crimes against women were jailed.

Further, Naidu said several measures have been taken to protect women, including improving police response time to eight to 10 minutes, Sakthi teams were formed and rowdy sheets will be opened against sexual offenders.

The CM also highlighted that the state had "successfully curbed marijuana smuggling and drugs" through the Eagle Task Force, declaring Andhra Pradesh a "ganja cultivation-free state".

Naidu appealed to citizens to stay alert against cyber fraud, noting that even educated people are falling victim to online scams.

Moreover, he reaffirmed that the NDA government is committed to maintaining law and order, and is working to instill public confidence in the system.

