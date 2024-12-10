Seven killed, seven injured in truck-van collision near Jaitpur, Hathras

Agra: At least seven people were killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a van near Jaitpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The accident took place around 2 pm on the Mathura-Kasganj road (Representative file photo)

“The accident took place around 2 pm near Jaitpur village on the Mathura-Kasganj road within Hathras district,” said Hathras superintendent of police (SP) Nipun Agarwal.

The deceased included three men, three women, and a child, all from a village within the jurisdiction of Chandpa police station in Hathras district.

Agarwal added that the injured were referred to a higher medical facility in Aligarh.

“District administration officials have been instructed to carry out relief operations promptly and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed souls at His feet and provide a speedy recovery to the injured,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on X.