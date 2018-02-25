Seven run over by locomotive near Hapur, five dead

Five young men, including teenagers, were run over by train at Pilkhuwa in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night. The government railway police (GRP) officials said that they were run over on tracks by a locomotive near Pilkhuwa crossing.

The UP police officials said that the victims, seven in numbers, were either sitting on railway tracks or were trying to cross the railway tacks when they were run over by the train.

“We have information of five deaths and two others have been injured who have been rushed to hospital for treatment. The victims were on railway tracks when a goods’ train was coming from one side. In order to avoid the train, they moved to the other track where they were run over by a locomotive,” said SC Dubey, superintendent of police (GRP Moradabad).

Senior civil police, GRP and railway protection force officials rushed to the spot which is near to a flyover in Pilkhuwa.

“The victims are mostly teenagers and young men aged 16 to 22 years. They are from nearby localities which are next to the railway tracks in Pilkhuwa. The injured are being treated. We are yet to know whether they were sitting or crossing the railway tracks,” said Hemant Kutiyal, superintendent of police, Hapur.

The officials said that the toll may rise further as the two victims are under treatment and suffered severe injuries.