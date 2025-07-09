Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
Several areas in Nagpur waterlogged after heavy rain, IMD issues red alert

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 10:36 AM IST

Nagpur has witnessed relentless rainfall over the past few days, leading to severe waterlogging, overflowing drains, and rising river levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Nagpur and Wardha districts in Maharashtra, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The warning has prompted the local administration to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges across Nagpur district on Wednesday, July 9, as a precautionary measure.

Nagpur rain: Commuters amid rainfall, in Nagpur, Maharashtra.(PTI)
Nagpur has witnessed relentless rainfall over the past few days, leading to severe waterlogging, overflowing drains, and rising river levels. According to the IMD’s regional center, the city recorded 172.2 mm of rain in just nine hours between 8:30 pm on Tuesday and 5:30 am on Wednesday.

Nagpur Collector Vipin Itankar issued an official order stating that several areas in the district are experiencing heavy rainfall, raising the likelihood of a flood-like situation. The closure of educational institutions, including Anganwadis, is intended to ensure student safety amid worsening weather conditions.

Some state highways in the district have also been shut down due to water inundation, with multiple roads in various talukas rendered impassable. Visuals from localities such as Narendra Nagar showed submerged roads and underpasses.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched rescue and dewatering operations across affected areas. “Nagpur received heavy rainfall causing waterlogging in the city. We have received 40-50 distress calls, and 5-7 trees have fallen. A rescue operation is underway after reports of people being stranded,” said Tushar Barahate, NMC’s Chief Fire and Disaster Management Officer. Dewatering pumps are currently in use to manage the flooding.

The NMC's City Operation Centre is monitoring the situation through CCTV surveillance and coordinating with citizens via emergency response calls.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued an orange alert for Amravati and Yavatmal districts and a yellow alert for Akola, Washim, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gondia in the Vidarbha region. Rainfall measurements from across Nagpur district on Tuesday show Bhiwapur received the highest rainfall at 12 cm, followed by Ramtek (11 cm), Mauda, Kuhi, and Parseoni (10 cm each), Kamptee (9 cm), Umrer (8 cm), and Kalmeshwar and Nagpur Aerodrome (7 cm each).

