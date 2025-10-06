Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
3 dead after residential building collapses in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 06, 2025 11:03 am IST

At least three people have been killed after a residential building collapsed in Veraval city of Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.

At least three people have been killed after a residential building collapsed in Veraval city of Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, police officials said on Monday.

An 80-year-old residential building collapsed in Veraval on Monday(PTI Screen grab)
An 80-year-old residential building collapsed in Veraval on Monday(PTI Screen grab)

As per PTI, the residential building was at least 80 years old.

As per local reports, the incident took place around 1:30 AM. Following the collapse, fire officials, police and municipal staff rushed to the scene to rescue those trapped in the rubble.

Local reports further added that three bodies were pulled out from the rubble while two were rescued alive.

More details are awaited…

