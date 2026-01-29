Several Delhi schools receive bomb threats via email; classes cancelled

More than five schools across Delhi received bomb threats via email early on Thursday, prompting authorities to cancel classes for the day. Delhi Public School (DPS), Modern School, Sanskriti School, Air Force Bal Bharti, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, and Don Bosco school were among those who received the threats. Don Bosco, Sanskriti school and Modern school were among those who received a bomb threat on Thursday. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

The school campuses were quickly evacuated, and security agencies carried out searches on the premises. Delhi Fire Services confirmed that Loreto Convent and Carmel Convent also received bomb threats, news agency PTI reported.

"Our teams are on site, and standard operating procedures are being followed. Nothing suspicious has been found so far," a DFS officer said, adding that search operations were in progress.

ALSO READ | 13 schools in Gurugram receive bomb threat emails; later dismissed as hoax Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate reportedly sent a message to the parents of its students, informing them about the security threat, and noted that authorities were alerted immediately. The school informed that a bomb squad team conducted a thorough search of the entire campus.

"We are relieved to inform you that the premises have been declared completely safe for use. Student safety remains our highest priority, and all necessary protocols were followed promptly and responsibly. Classes will continue as usual today," the message was cited by PTI.

Local police personnel, bomb disposal squads and dog squads were sent to sweep the campuses, while the students and staff were moved to safe areas in some schools, the news agency reported, citing police sources.

ALSO READ | Chaos, panic as 26 Chandigarh schools get bomb threat emails, senders claim to be ‘Khalistani terrorists’ Police said that further probe is underway to determine the origin of the threat emails.

The incident comes just a day after a bomb threat email sent panic across the Dwarka Courts complex on Wednesday. A two-hour evacuation and search operation was conducted by teams from the Delhi Police, DFS and other agencies before the threat was declared a hoax.

The email, sent through a Gmail account, claimed that the sender was associated with a Khalistani group, HT reported earlier. Other district courts in Delhi were also marked as recipients in the email.

Additionally, at least 13 private schools in Gurugram received bomb threats on Wednesday, triggering a brief panic in parts of the city. However, police carried out thorough security checks and dismissed the threats as hoaxes.

Pathways Schools on Faridabad - Gurgaon Rd, Shalom Hills International School in Sushant Lok Phase I, Sherwood Convent School in Sector 25, Euro International School in Sector 109, Kunskapsskolan School in DLF Phase 1, Vega Schools in Sector 48, GEMS International School in Palam Vihar, as well as Manav Rachna in the neighbouring district of Faridabad were among those that received the email, HT reported.

Several other schools were not named as their administrations requested to keep their identities hidden.