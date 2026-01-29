13 schools in Gurugram receive bomb threat emails; later dismissed as hoax

Gurugram: At least 13 private schools in the city received bomb threat emails, briefly causing panic in parts of the city. However, police dismissed the threats as hoaxes after conducting sweeping security checks. Police personnel carry out a search operation at a private school after a bomb threat email was sent to 13 schools, in Gurugram. (HT Photo)

According to the district administration, the emails were received by schools across different parts of the city at around 7:08 am.

In response, police teams, including, bomb detection and disposal squads, sniffer dogs and quick response units, were rushed to the schools, the premises were thoroughly checked, officials said.

“Upon receiving the information, security protocols were immediately activated. The State Disaster Response Force also assisted in sanitisation operations,” an official said.

While they were later declared a hoax, the threats are still being assessed with a cyber team carrying out a technical examination of the emails.

While police did not disclose the names of all the schools, the emails, sent in batches to schools and seen by HT, showed that Pathways Schools on Faridabad - Gurgaon Rd, Shalom Hills International School in Sushant Lok Phase I, Sherwood Convent School in Sector 25, Euro International School in Sector 109, Kunskapsskolan School in DLF Phase 1, Vega Schools in Sector 48, GEMS International School in Palam Vihar, as well as Manav Rachna in the neighbouring district of Faridabad were among those that received the email.

The administrations of the other schools asked for the institutions not to be named.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP - south) Hitesh Yadav said that six schools in the southern zone received the threat from the same sender at the same time.

Officials said all standard safety protocols, including evacuation, sanitisation and combing of school premises were followed.

In several schools, students were evacuated, bus services were suspended, and parents were asked to pick the students from designated bus stops.

A senior official of a school in Sector 57 said, “Students were under constant supervision.”

While some schools later resumed operations, at others, such as Kunskapsskolan Schools, authorities declared a holiday after consulting the police. “We were advised to keep the students out of the building until the entire campus was screened,” said director Kunal Bhadoo told HT.

Gurugram police public relations officer Sandeep Turan said that the cybercrime unit has traced the origin of the emails to the United States.