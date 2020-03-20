e-paper
Home / India News / Several states across India suspend non-essential services

Several states across India suspend non-essential services

india Updated: Mar 21, 2020 01:05 IST

india Updated: Mar 21, 2020 01:05 IST
Sweta Goswami
Sweta Goswami
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Considering an increase in cases of Covid-19, the essential services are being regulated by the government by invoking rules notified under the colonial era, Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.
Considering an increase in cases of Covid-19, the essential services are being regulated by the government by invoking rules notified under the colonial era, Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.
         

Several state governments, including Delhi, have suspended non-essential services to enable government servants to work from home and prevent community transmission of Covid-19.

The essential services include all utilities such as power, sanitation and water, ports, airports, hospitals, banks, refineries, supply of food and other services, including media, which are essential to maintain “public conservancy”.

Considering an increase in cases of Covid-19, the essential services are being regulated by the government by invoking rules notified under the colonial era, Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Almost all states have framed rules under the Epidemic Act, giving powers to officials to restrict movement of people in order to check the spread of virus.

Some states such as Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal have banned inter-state bus services and the frequency of metro trains in Delhi and Jaipur has been reduced. In Ladakh, travel to virus hit Kargil region, which has 10 positive cases so far, by air or through land has been banned till further orders.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the suspension of all non-essential services of government and municipal corporations till March 31 and allowed its employees to work from home to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2).

Kejriwal said employees who are above 55 years of age, except those engaged in essential services — like doctors — shall preferably be given work from home permit by the departments.

“Those working from home must ensure availability over the phone. This is not a paid leave,” the chief minister said, urging private companies to allow work from home without any salary deduction.

A total of 23 non-essential services — including issuing income, domicile, marriage, caste and solvency certificates, mutation of properties, enrolment of Aadhaar and civil defence volunteers, Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra scheme and registration of documents in sub-registrar offices — will be closed till end of March.

All Delhi Jal Board services will remain open, except on Sunday (March 22). In the power sector, all employees essential to run services have been asked to report to work. The Public Works Department (PWD) entire office will be functioning, since it has to provide for creating quarantine and isolation facilities. In the transport department, services such as learner’s license, for which applications have been made, and registration of new vehicles will be provided, said special commissioner (transport) KK Dahiya.

The Delhi legislative assembly session will, however, start from Monday and only employees needed to run the house will report, an order issued by state assembly said.

Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence after leaving a trail of quarantined VIPs
At 63, coronavirus cases in India see sharpest jump in a day
PM Modi urges CMs to implement social distancing to check coronavirus spread
Modi is right to prepare India for a deeper crisis, writes Barkha Dutt
Covid-19: AIIMS Director on Kanika Kapoor, community transmission and more
WHO is now on WhatsApp to answer your questions on coronavirus
Coronavirus: ‘The right step’-Tendulkar lauds PM Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’ move
Royal Enfield successfully clears its existing inventory of BS 4 motorcycles
