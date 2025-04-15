Several UP districts receive hoax bomb threat emails

A series of bomb threat emails were sent to several district collectorate offices in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, which led to building evacuations and extensive searches by bomb squads. Security forces in Chandauli inspected the premises of the district collectorate office after it received a bomb threat.(PTI)

The emails were received by authorities in Firozabad, Aligarh, Barabanki, and Chandauli. Bomb disposal units, anti-sabotage checking teams, dog squads and local police promptly showed up to the collectorate in all four districts.

Also Read: New York flight returns after hoax bomb threat

The search teams did not find any explosives or suspicious items. An investigation is underway to find those responsible for the bomb hoax emails.

In Aligarh, a senior police officer told PTI, "Soon after the email was received, security forces reached the district magistrate's office and evacuated the premises. A thorough inspection of the entire complex was conducted."

The Barabanki district magistrate stated that the emails claimed that the perpetrator had planted RDX in the collectorate premises. The hoax emails were sent to the official email IDs of the district magistrates.

Also Read: Sacred kalash installed atop shikhar; Ram temple to have four-km security wall

The origin and the authenticity of the email are still unclear, said Barabanki city circle officer Sumit Tripathi. He added, “Investigations are ongoing to determine whether this was a mischief attempt or part of a larger conspiracy.”

In Firozabad, a similar threat was received via email, claiming that the explosive material had been placed in the district magistrate's office.

The district magistrate of Chandauli, Nikhil Tikaram Funde claimed that the person who sent the email had identified themself as Gopal Swami, and was allegedly linked to political issues in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Lord Ram to be consecrated as king at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir in May: Report

"The sender even listed a Tamil Nadu address. We immediately alerted the Superintendent of Police and launched a complete search of the collectorate premises. Nothing suspicious was found. The email content appeared frivolous and lacked credibility, but we still acted with full caution," Funde said.

The cyber cell in Tamil Nadu has been alerted to help trace the origin of the email and identify the sender.

Ram Mandir receives threatening email

In a separate case on Monday night, the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust also received a threatening email warning of an attack on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

A case was filed after Mahesh Kumar, the trust's account officer, filed a complaint with the city's cyber police cell.

After the threat was issued, security patrols were strengthened in the Janmabhoomi complex and adjoining areas. Electronic surveillance was activated, and police carried out a thorough search operation around the temple, reported PTI.

This is only one among many warnings received by the trust since the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol, including threats from Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.