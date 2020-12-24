‘Severe’ air and ‘cold wave’ over many parts of northwest India

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 08:52 IST

Many towns and cities in northwest India continued to record "severe" air quality on Thursday, including Delhi Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida in the national capital region.

They recorded an air quality index (AQI) reading between 400 to 500. Severe air “affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases,” according to Central Pollution Control Board.

The air quality early warning system for Delhi under the ministry of earth sciences said surface winds are likely to remain light and ventilation will be poor, resulting in deterioration in air quality for the next two days. Scientists said the drop in air quality was mainly due to a drop in wind speed over northwest India.

"Cold wave" to "severe cold wave" conditions are likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Thursday and Friday according to India Meteorological Department.

"Cold wave" conditions are also likely over several pockets of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Christmas day.

A cold wave occurs in plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. Cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degrees Celsius in the plains.

IMD released a geospatial map on Tuesday for people to track cold wave and severe cold wave conditions over the entire country.

Minimum temperature over northwest India is likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius on December 26 and 27 due to an approaching western disturbance, IMD scientists said.

Dense to very dense fog in the morning hours is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next three days.

Dense fog is also likely in the northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next two days. Ground frost conditions are likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next two days, IMD said in its bulletin.