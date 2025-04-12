Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sex racket busted in Navi Mumbai; 3 held, 6 women rescued

PTI |
Apr 12, 2025 11:26 AM IST

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell raided a premises in Panvel’s Narpoli area on Thursday. 

The Navi Mumbai police have busted a sex racket in a raid at a lodging and boarding facility and arrested three persons, an official said on Saturday.

Three persons were arrested, and six women were rescued from the establishment (File)
Three persons were arrested, and six women were rescued from the establishment (File)

Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Crime Branch raided the premises in the Narpoli area of Kon in Panvel on Thursday, the official said.

Three persons were arrested, and six women were rescued from the establishment, he said.

Senior inspector Pritviraj Ghorpade said the police used a decoy customer to bust the racket and arrested the manager of the lodge and two other employees.

Efforts are underway to trace the fourth accused involved in the illegal activity, he said.

He said an FIR has been registered at the Panvel Taluka police station under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic (PITA) Act and sections 370(2) (trafficking of person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Sex racket busted in Navi Mumbai; 3 held, 6 women rescued
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On