Chandigarh: FIR against NCCF for supplying unsafe foodgrains during Covid pandemic

A major food security scheme for the underprivileged during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), is now at the centre of a corruption probe in Chandigarh. In Chandigarh, a total of 2,75,000 beneficiaries were covered under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana across various phases (2020 to 2022) of the scheme. (HT Photo)

Following an exhaustive probe, the UT vigilance department has registered an FIR against the National Cooperative Consumer’s Federation (NCCF) and owners of two private godowns for allegedly supplying substandard and unsafe food grains to beneficiaries under this crucial scheme.

The scheme, launched by the central government between 2020 and 2022, was aimed at alleviating hardship during the pandemic by providing 2,75,000 beneficiaries in Chandigarh with free 5 kg of food grains per person per month. A total of 19,045 metric tonnes (MT) of food grains were allocated to Chandigarh for this purpose, distributed through the public distribution system.

Acting on a secret input, a special team led by the then station house officer (SHO), Vigilance, inspector Dalbir Singh, conducted surprise inspections on September 15, 2021, at M/s Kuber Roller Flour Mills and M/s Kulwant Rai Ram Kishan, both located in Industrial Area, Phase-1, Chandigarh.

Senior officials from the food and supplies department were also present during the inspections.

From both sites, teams collected 15 samples of wheat, which were later sent to the public analyst of the State Food, Water and Excise Laboratory, Sector 11, for analysis.

The laboratory report, dated September 29, 2021, revealed that most of the samples contained living insects, damaged grains and failed to meet the prescribed safety standards, making the grains unfit for human consumption.

Following this, a regular inquiry was initiated by the vigilance department on November 15, 2021.

During the investigation, records were obtained from the food and supplies department, and statements of various stakeholders—including officials, mill owners and NCCF staff—were recorded.

The final inquiry report, submitted on November 10, 2022, recommended registration of a criminal case against the NCCF staff and godown owners for cheating and conspiracy. After receiving legal opinion and approval from senior officers, a fresh directive was issued on April 1, 2025, to register the FIR.

The role of officials from the food and supplies and legal metrology departments will also be examined during the ongoing investigation.