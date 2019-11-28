SGPC condemns Ayodhya verdict

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:20 IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday re-elected Gobind Singh Longowal its president for the third time in a row and also passed a resolution condemning the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Ayodhya dispute in the context of writings on Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak cited in the court.

Sections of the Sikhs are angry that historical texts about Guru Nanak were cited by a Hindu party in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case to claim that he went to Ayodhya for “darshan” of what Hindus believe is the birthplace of Ram.

Sikh intellectuals are of the view that Guru Nanak went to religious places such as Mecca and Ayodhya to preach and spread the message of one formless god.

During the poll session of the general house of the apex gurdwara body, a member from the opposition, Sukhdev Singh Bhaur, raised a demand that a resolution be passed against the judgment. His demand was endorsed by some members who are associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which controls the gurdwara body due to its majority in the house.

Longowal, who was re-elected at an annual general house meeting on Wednesday, added this resolution verbally to the list of other resolutions. “As per demand raised by Bhaur, we also condemn Ayodhya judgment and this resolution is passed in this house,” he said.

Longowal was elected the chief of the body for the first time in November 2017. He was re-elected on Wednesday unanimously after his name was proposed by former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur.

He was a legislator in 1985, 1997, 2002 and 2015, and became an SGPC member in 2011

Commenting on the resolution, SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh said it was all about the references to Guru Nanak in the judgment. “After passing this resolution, the SGPC will also take legal action against it, addressing the issue raised by Bhaur. It was passed verbally in the house and will take written shape later on,” he added.