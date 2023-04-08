SGPC objects to a key resolution being called ‘separatist’ document

The Sikh body, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, in a statement on Friday raised “strong objection” to the “misinformation” being spread in the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks, accusing the latter of distorting the historical references. The development comes in the backdrop of the row that erupted over the changes made in NCERT’s Class 12 political science text books on April 5.

Reacting to the development, Dhami said, "Removing of these portions is a communal act. It is sad that the Union government is making these changes as per its interests. Text about minorities is being removed. This is being done under a pre-planned conspiracy."

The SGPC objected to the information — published in the Class 12 book — related to Anandpur Sahib resolution while calling for its removal.

The Sikh body said the Anandpur Sahib resolution adopted by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as its goal in 1973 had been interpreted as a “separatist resolution” in one of the books. In chapter 7 (Regional Aspirations) of the book ‘Swatantra Bharat Mein Rajniti’, it is mentioned that a demand of regional autonomy was raised under the resolution.

“There was also a demand for redefining the Centre-state ties. The resolution advocates for strengthening of federalism. However, it can also be read as a demand for separate Sikh nation,” reads the text in Hindi. HT has seen the text.

Taking note of it, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “The SGPC raises strong objection over the misinformation being spread about Sikhs. Historical references related to Sikhs have been distorted in NCERT books.” “Sikhs shouldn’t be presented as separatists. The text must be removed immediately,” he said in the statement.

Detailing about the Anandpur Sahib resolution, the SGPC chief said, “This resolution is a historical document. Nothing is wrong in it. It talks about more powers to the states. Sadly, the same situation is prevailing now. Rights and interests of the states are being neglected.” “It seems that those who have been demanding “Hindu Rashtra” are being favoured. On the other hand, a narrative is being created against the minorities by making such perceptions instead of resolving their issues,” he added.

The NCERT had also removed several texts on Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from the Class 12 political science textbook for academic session 2023-24. Reacting to the development, Dhami said, “Removing of these portions is a communal act. It is sad that the Union government is making these changes as per its interests. Text about minorities is being removed. This is being done under a pre-planned conspiracy.”

