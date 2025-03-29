Amritsar, The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday passed its budget of ₹1,386.47 crore for the financial year 2025-26. SGPC passes ₹ 1,386 crore budget

The budget session meeting was held in the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at the Teja Singh Samundri Hall located at the SGPC office and was presided over by Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The budget of ₹1,386.47 crore passed by the SGPC this year has recorded an increase of 9.95 per cent over the previous year.

SGPC general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala shared the details of the income to be received by various departments and institutions, and disclosed the amount kept for future works.

He also shared the details of the 'Panthic', educational, religious campaign and public welfare works carried out by the SGPC in the past.

Talking to reporters, Dhami said the budget is a reflection of the feelings of the 'Sangat'.

Efforts will be made to set up new 'Sarais' , he added.

Dhami said the budget of the Dharam Prachar Committee is ₹110 crore.

Similarly, special funds have been arranged for general board fund, trust fund, education fund, sports, printing presses and educational institutions.

Dhami said the main source of the SGPC budget is the amount donated by the 'Sangat'.

He said that for the last two-three years, an increase has been recorded from the estimated amount of the budget.

Several resolutions were also passed during the annual budget session of the SGPC.

These include approval to form rules regarding the appointment, jurisdiction and retirement of the Jathedar of Akal Takht, demand from the Centre to build a suitable memorial dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

A resolution passed in the general session approved that soon rules regarding the qualification, appointment, scope of work and retirement of the Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib will be formed.

In this regard, it was also decided to constitute a high-level committee of Panthic representatives which will complete this task.

In the resolution regarding the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur being marked in November 2025, an appeal was made to the government of India to establish a suitable memorial to make this sacred occasion memorable and to make the coming generations aware of the teachings and principles of the Guru Sahib.

The resolution also demanded the establishment of a national level educational institution or research center in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the issuance of special postage stamps and commemorative coins.

