Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SGPC passes 1,386 crore budget

PTI |
Mar 29, 2025 12:33 AM IST

SGPC passes ₹1,386 crore budget

Amritsar, The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday passed its budget of 1,386.47 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

SGPC passes <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,386 crore budget
SGPC passes 1,386 crore budget

The budget session meeting was held in the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at the Teja Singh Samundri Hall located at the SGPC office and was presided over by Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The budget of 1,386.47 crore passed by the SGPC this year has recorded an increase of 9.95 per cent over the previous year.

SGPC general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala shared the details of the income to be received by various departments and institutions, and disclosed the amount kept for future works.

He also shared the details of the 'Panthic', educational, religious campaign and public welfare works carried out by the SGPC in the past.

Talking to reporters, Dhami said the budget is a reflection of the feelings of the 'Sangat'.

Efforts will be made to set up new 'Sarais' , he added.

Dhami said the budget of the Dharam Prachar Committee is 110 crore.

Similarly, special funds have been arranged for general board fund, trust fund, education fund, sports, printing presses and educational institutions.

Dhami said the main source of the SGPC budget is the amount donated by the 'Sangat'.

He said that for the last two-three years, an increase has been recorded from the estimated amount of the budget.

Several resolutions were also passed during the annual budget session of the SGPC.

These include approval to form rules regarding the appointment, jurisdiction and retirement of the Jathedar of Akal Takht, demand from the Centre to build a suitable memorial dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

A resolution passed in the general session approved that soon rules regarding the qualification, appointment, scope of work and retirement of the Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib will be formed.

In this regard, it was also decided to constitute a high-level committee of Panthic representatives which will complete this task.

In the resolution regarding the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur being marked in November 2025, an appeal was made to the government of India to establish a suitable memorial to make this sacred occasion memorable and to make the coming generations aware of the teachings and principles of the Guru Sahib.

The resolution also demanded the establishment of a national level educational institution or research center in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the issuance of special postage stamps and commemorative coins.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / SGPC passes 1,386 crore budget
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On