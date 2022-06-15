Home / India News / SGPC unveils portrait of former Punjab CM’s assassin
india news

SGPC unveils portrait of former Punjab CM’s assassin

Anti-Terrorist Front president Viresh Shandilya has said that they will protest outside the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh and move the Punjab and Haryana high court against the SGPC’s move.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami along with other Sikh personalities unveil the portraits of former CM Beant Singh's assassin Dilawar Singh and former Akal Takht head Granthi Giani Bhagwan Singh in Central Sikh Musuem of Golden Temple complex, in Amritsar, Punjab, India, on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami along with other Sikh personalities unveil the portraits of former CM Beant Singh's assassin Dilawar Singh and former Akal Takht head Granthi Giani Bhagwan Singh in Central Sikh Musuem of Golden Temple complex, in Amritsar, Punjab, India, on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Copy Link
BySurjit Singh, Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday unveiled the portrait of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassin Dilawar Singh in the Central Sikh Museum at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

In the portrait’s caption, Dilawar Singh — a cop who joined the militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International and became a suicide bomber to assassinate the CM on August 31, 1995 — has been described as the one “who attained martyrdom while putting an end to the state atrocities”. The blast at the secretariat complex in Chandigarh had also claimed 16 lives.

Anti-Terrorist Front president Viresh Shandilya has said that they will protest outside the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh and move the Punjab and Haryana high court against the SGPC’s move.

Meanwhile, the portrait of Giani Bhagwan Singh, who was the Akal Takht’s head granthi during the Operation Bluestar in June 1984, was also installed during the function that was attended by radical Sikh leaders. Addressing the gathering, Golden Temple’s additional head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh said that the Sikh community always shows gratitude to those who make sacrifices for it or play an important role in preaching the faith by displaying their portraits at the museum.

The SGPC president, who presented “siropas” (robes of honour) to the family members of Dilawar Singh and Bhagwan Singh, said: “Dilawar Singh had put an end to the atrocities and gross human rights violations committed against the Sikhs.”

On the possible backlash, Dhami said: “It is an internal matter of the Sikh Panth (community). Bhai Dilawar Singh is a Qaumi Shaheed (national martyr) as per the Akal Takht edict (issued in 2012). That’s why his portrait has been installed in the museum.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Surjit Singh

    Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out