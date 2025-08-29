Shah attacks Cong for abusive words used against Modi during Bihar vote yatra

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked the Congress for abusive words used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during its “Vote Adhikar Yatra” in poll-bound Bihar. Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

“Modi has been lauded worldwide as a global leader. He has been conferred the highest civilian honour of 27 countries. But in Indian politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started hate and contempt in political discourse,” Shah said in Guwahati. He said Congress leaders disrespected Modi’s late mother at the “save illegal immigrants” campaign in Bihar.

He said such issueless and hatred-filled politics vitiates public discourse. Shah added that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Digvijay Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Mani Shankar Aiyar, and Renuka Chaudhuri have been targeting Modi using all kinds of abusive words and language.

“Some call him ‘maut ka saudagar’ [trader of death], ‘jehrila saanp’ [venomous snake], ‘neech aadmi’ [vile person], Ravan, Bhasmasur, others call him a virus. Do Congress leaders think that using such language will get them people’s support? ...the more you abuse Modi, the lotus [BJP’s symbol] will get bigger and bigger and touch the skies,” he said.

“You have tried these tactics in all elections, but failed to learn anything. In each election, you abused [Modi] and got drubbed. Now...you are campaigning to save illegal immigrants. This is their attempt to protect their vote banks.”

Shah called elections the soul of any democracy. “If that is affected by the inclusion of illegal immigrants in voter rolls, how can any state or nation remain secure and safe?”

He said people across India were watching Congress’s campaign with surprise and sadness. “I am sure that this does not have public support. But what happened two days ago [the abuses] is the lowest they can stoop in politics. No one will ever accept it. I hope Rahul Gandhi has the good sense to apologise to Modi, his late mother, and the public at large,” Shah said, who was on a two-day visit to Guwahati.

Shah on Thursday chaired a core committee meeting of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of next year’s assembly polls.