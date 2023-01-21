Shah lists 5 key areas for police to focus on

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the annual conference of directors general and inspectors general of police and said that law-enforcement now has to focus more on urban policing, capacity-building, technology, critical infrastructure security, and securing digital goods.

The three-day conference, which will include top cops from across the country and central agencies, will discuss 16 current and emerging security challenges, people familiar with the development said.

“So far in the question of internal security, we have been successful in maintaining peace in the country by and large despite many odds. I congratulate all of you for your efforts to strengthen the security apparatus. All the police forces, paramilitary forces and central agencies have responded promptly in the challenging times, which has also been appreciated by the citizens,” Shah said.

He said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was no longer a nation that can be ignored and tied back.

“Policing now has to focus more on urban policing, capacity building, police technology, critical infrastructure security and securing digital goods,” the home minister said.

The Prime Minister will also be present at the conference, which is taking place at PUSA institute in Delhi, on Saturday and Sunday and interact with the chiefs of state police forces and central agencies. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is also taking part in the conference.

Addressing the officers on the first day of conference, Shah said that police have to keep up with the changing times as issues have now become thematic and multidimensional.

“Earlier, India’s problems were geographical such as unrest in the North-east, terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, Left-wing extremism-affected areas. But now they are thematic like cybersecurity and data security. The problems also have become multidimensional as narco terror and fourth generation war have chipped in,” he said

Among the issues likely to be discussed includes managing the influence of Chinese commercial entities that are engaged in counter-intelligence in India, and a rise in cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, the people cited above said. Other important security issues on the agenda for this year’s conference include challenges posed by cryptocurrencies, implementation of 5G technology, unfenced land borders, mass agitations, overstaying foreigners, radical organisations, Khalistani activities, and use of Interpol to achieve international cooperation, the people added.

“Sustained intelligence investigations since 2020 have revealed a disturbing picture of the role of Chinese Commercial Entities (CCE) in India. They are used by the Chinese state in line with its ‘thousand grains of sand’ approach to intelligence collection to fuel the state’s limitless hunger for data and secrets. CCEs operate in India with five primary objectives: to influence minds, to build economic control, for acquisition of data; for counter-intelligence (CI)/espionage; and to target scientists for innovation and IPRs,” a counterterrorism officer said, asking not to be named.

The Intelligence Bureau recently created a new sub-group under MAC (multi-agency centre) named CCORD (China Coordination Centre) to interact closely with financial enforcement agencies in order to investigate CCEs.