Shah: Peace returned to Assam under BJP’s rule

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restoration of peace in Assam as he accused the previous Congress government of keeping “the state under riots”. Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal during the inaugural ceremony of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, at Dergaon in Golaghat on Saturday. (Amit Shah - X)

Shah was speaking after inaugurating the first phase of the revamped Lachit Barphukan Police Academy at Dergaon in Golaghat district. He also laid the foundation for the second phase.

“Over 10,000 youths have laid down arms and joined the mainstream in Assam, with peace returning to the state during the last 10 years. Assam, which was known for agitation, violence and insurgency, now has the most modern semiconductor industry. An amount of ₹27,000 crore is being invested here for a semiconductor unit, which is going to change the future of Assam,” he said.

In a direct attack on the Congress, Shah said, “I want to ask the Congress party, why did you keep this state under riots? Why did you allot only ₹1.27 lakh crore as devolution and grants-in-aid and kept education, health and infrastructure underdeveloped in Assam?”

“I have also been beaten up by the Congress government in Assam. Hiteshwar Saikia was the Chief Minister of Assam and we used to raise slogans against former PM Indira Gandhi that ‘Assam ki gaaliyan suni hai, Indira Gandhi khooni hai’. I too had jail food for seven days in Assam and people from all over the country came to save Assam,” he said, further asserting the under the BJP government “Assam is moving ahead on the path of development”.

Responding to Shah’s remarks, Congress MP from Jorhat, Gourav Gogoi said that the Assam police are now forced to obey the orders of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his party leaders and they are not even allowed to take stand for themselves.

“There are instances when BJP leaders trashed Assam police constables and no action was taken. The cops are bound to serve one person and not the common people. I think the Home Minister had to address these issues. Some real issues like fake encounters, assault of police by BJP leaders etc,” he said.

Gogoi said, “I am in support of Assam police and their freedom but the department is going through one of the worst phases and all the officials are bound to obey one person. Police should have their power and freedom so that they can act against criminal activities, even if done by members of the ruling party.”

He also criticised the home minister for conducting a government event on the day of Dol Utsav.

“In Assamese culture, this day is important and we perform several religious activities on this day. I thought Shah would visit any Satra or temple today but he didn’t. Even this event could have been organised any other day but they conducted it today which shows the ignorance of Shah towards Assamese culture,” he said.

Gogoi also slammed CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for attending the event of Amit Shah. “I believe the Assam CM knows the value of Dol Utsav but he attended the event just to please Shah. These people prioritise their political career over culture,” he added.

Hiteswar Saikia served as the chief minister of Assam for two terms from 1983 to 1985 and then from 1991 to 1996.

Shah further said that Assam’s Lachit Barphukan police academy will become the top one in the country in the next five years.

“In the coming five years, the police academy will become the best police academy in the whole country. I thank Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for naming it after Lachit Barphukan. Brave warrior Lachit Barphukan helped Assam to be victorious against the Mughals... Lachit Barphukan was limited to the state of Assam only but today the biography of Lachit Barphukan is being taught in 23 languages and is inspiring students,” he added.

Shah also said while investment proposals of over ₹5 lakh crore have been received in the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit, infrastructure projects worth another ₹3 lakh crore will be implemented in the state by the central government.

“These projects worth ₹8 crore lakh will create such an environment that youths from across the country will come here for jobs,” the home minister said.

Under the Narendra Modi-led government, the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020, Karbi Accord in 2021, Adivasi Peace Accord in 2022 and the peace pact with the ULFA in 2023 were signed, he said.

Agreements to settle border disputes with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have also been signed, Shah said.

Slamming the previous Congress governments, Shah alleged that there was no peace and infrastructure development, and no grants given to Assam, which witnessed agitation and violence.

The situation in the state has undergone a sea-change under the BJP-led governments in the past few years, he said, adding, “The BJP promised peace to the people and we have delivered it.”

He said the increase in conviction rate “from 5 per cent to 25 per cent in the last three years” is indicative of the improved situation, adding that the figure will cross the national average soon.

“Policing in Assam was earlier for fighting terrorists, but now it is people-centric,” Shah said.

The home minister also said the fact that over 2,000 police personnel from Goa and Manipur have been trained in Assam in recent times proves the restoration of peace in this northeastern state.

Lauding the naming of the academy after the legendary Ahom general, who had made the Mughals bite the dust in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, Shah said Barphukan’s valour was not limited to Assam alone, but it is being taken to every nook and corner of the country by the state government.

The Ahom warrior’s biography has been translated in 23 Indian languages and made available at libraries in various places, while history books of eight states will have chapters on his life and valour, Shah added.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Assam director general of police (DGP) Harmeet Singh were also present at the inauguration of the academy.

Speaking at the event, Sarma said the police academy will be expanded to include facilities such as school, nursing and medical training centres for people.

Later in Mizoram, Shah presided over the transfer of Assam Rifles land to the Mizoram government, marking a significant milestone in the state’s development. The ceremony included a formal exchange of maps between the two parties.

The transferred lands, situated in Aizawl, had been under military control since the colonial era and later occupied by the Assam Rifles post-independence. Their relocation has been a longstanding demand of the Mizoram government.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah emphasized that the transfer was more than just a shift of Assam Rifles’ camps; it was a strategic decision aimed at fostering Mizoram’s growth, particularly in the congested city of Aizawl.

“The evacuation of Assam Rifles from the heart of Aizawl has been a 35-year-old demand, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has prioritized the aspirations of the people of Mizoram,” Shah stated.

Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma, who was present at the event, hailed the relocation as a landmark moment for the state. “Today is a historic day for Mizoram as we witness the transfer of Assam Rifles assets in Aizawl. This move not only enhances security but also contributes to the development and well-being of our people,” he said.