‘Shameful’: Women panel summons Congress leader over remarks on President Murmu

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday sent a notice to former Congress MP Udit Raj to appear before it on October 10 for his remarks on President Droupadi Murmu. On Wednesday, Raj accused President Murmu of allegedly doing “chamchagiri”.

“His statement is not just against a woman but a constitutional head of government. Has she been targeted because she is a woman? Comments made are condemnable. We have issued a notice. The derogatory language used (by Raj) is shameful,” news agency NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma.

Targetting the president, Raj had tweeted in Hindi, "No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu ji. Chamchagiri also has its limits. She says 70 per cent of the people eat Gujarat's salt. She will get to know once she starts living by consuming salt only."

Raj's remarks came days after President Murmu noted in a civic reception hosted by the Gujarat government in her honour in Gandhinagar on Monday that the state produces 76 per cent of the country's salt and on a lighter note said that "the salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians".

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra also hit out the Congress leader's remarks and said the remarks showed the party's "anti-tribal mindset".

Patra said that the kind of words Raj has used for the president are indecent, sad, and worrying.

He alleged that it was not the first time that the Congress has used such words for the president. “Prior to this incident, we have heard the words Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has used for her, when a tribal woman has become the president of the country,” he said.

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla also took a jibe at the party and asked if the Congress party endorsed such behaviour. Poonawalla said this was the real “Chaal Charitra Chehara” of the Congress which has time and again insulted India's first woman Adivasi President.

